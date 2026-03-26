Odisha govt moves to withdraw bills recommending MLA's salary hike

BHUBANESWAR: Amid widespread public outrage, the Odisha government on Thursday moved to withdraw four bills passed in the Assembly, but awaiting the Governor's assent on a three-fold increase in the salaries, allowances, and pensions of MLAs, ministers, chief minister, speaker, and deputy speaker.

In a letter to all MLAs, the Odisha Assembly secretariat said that Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling has given notice of his intention to seek leave to withdraw the four amendment bills regarding the hike in salary and pension of members.

The four bills: The Odisha Legislative Assembly Members' Salary, Allowances and Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker's Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker's Salary and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Odisha Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were unanimously passed in the House on the last day of the winter session on December 9, 2025.

The letter states that if leave is granted by the House, the bills will be withdrawn.

The development effectively shelves the proposed salary and allowance revisions.

The bills were pending for the governor's assent.