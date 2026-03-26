OMC inks pact with TEXMiN-IIT (ISM) for mining research

BHUBANESWAR: State-owned entity Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd (OMC) has signed an MoU with TEXMiN-IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, a technology translation research park supported by the DST, Government of India, to collaborate on capacity building, academic partnership, research and innovation and the advancement of safe, sustainable and digitally enabled mining practices.

The pact was signed by OMC director (HR) Alok Kumar Pal and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad deputy director-cum-TEXMiN Foundation project director Prof Dheeraj Kumar recently. OMC officials said it is a significant step towards strengthening institutional capabilities, enhancing managerial and technical competencies.

They said the collaboration will support structured training programmes, policy-oriented learning and innovation-led engagement to build a more efficient, future-ready and sustainable mining ecosystem in the state.

The MoU also lays the foundation for a broad-based collaboration focused on capacity building of employees through academic partnership and knowledge exchange, OMC officials said.

The key areas of engagement include managerial capability enhancement, development of a continuous learning ecosystem, research and innovation collaboration, policy and compliance training, and collaborative projects and case studies.

The partnership will also include management development programmes (MDPs), short-term specialised courses and technical guidance for digital transformation, productivity improvement and safe and sustainable mining operations.