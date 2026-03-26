Two, including 19-year-old, die by suicide in Jeypore

JEYPORE: Two separate cases of suicide by hanging were reported from Koraput district on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old youth, Tapan Balaputia of Duruguda village under Koraput Sadar police limits, was found hanging in a newly-constructed house where he was reportedly staying alone. His relatives found him hanging on Wednesday morning.

Police said further inquiry is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Further investigation is on.

In another case, Satpati Muduli (22) was found hanging inside her house at PHD Nua Sahi in Narakaguda area on Tuesday night. The house was locked from the inside. Her husband, Chanda Muduli, was reportedly not at home at the time of the incident. On being informed by neighbours, police recovered the body on Wednesday.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)