Youth hacked with machete in public view in Bargarh town, four arrested

BARGARH : A 28-year-old youth suffered serious injuries after being hacked with a sharp weapon multiple times in full public view at Hatpada under Bargarh Town police limits on Tuesday evening.

Police said four persons have been arrested for assaulting Amit Mallik of Katakiapada with a machete over previous enmity. The accused are Md Sanu (29), Afraj Khan (22) and his brother Sindhbaz Khan (29) besides Raju Seikh (24), all residents of Pathanpada. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized.

Sources said the incident took place at around 5 pm on Tuesday. The accused confronted the victim over some issue. The situation turned ugly when Amit was suddenly assaulted from behind with a machete.

The blow caused a deep wound on his left shoulder, leading to heavy bleeding. While the accused fled the spot, Amit collapsed and was rushed to the nearby health centre by locals.

The attack sparked tension in Hatpada area, prompting police to rush to the spot and bring the situation under control. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, police registered a case and arrested the four accused on Wednesday morning.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bargarh PB Tripathy said the victim was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for better treatment and is stable. Preliminary investigation suggests past animosity to be the motive behind the attack. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.