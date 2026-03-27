25 students ill after eating snacks during police function in Odisha

ROURKELA: At least 25 Class IX and X students from the Lahandabud Panchayat High School in Sadar block were taken ill on Thursday allegedly after eating snacks provided to them during a community police function held at the school the previous evening.

The affected students include 19 girls and six boys from Class IX and X, all hostel boarders. While some of them were taken to Majhapada primary health centre, the others are undergoing treatment at the Sundargarh Government Medical College and Hospital. Their condition is now stated to be stable.

As per sources, officials of Dharuadihi police station conducted an awareness campaign at the school under the Ama Police initiative on Wednesday evening. At the end of the programme, the students were served fried snacks, which included samosas and vadas.

School headmaster Manbodh Pruseth said the programme ended at around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, after which the students were served snacks by the organisers. They later ate hot cooked food for dinner.

“However, at around 5.30 am, some students complained of feeling unwell. Initially, eight girls were taken ill and were rushed to the medical college and later 11 more girls showed similar symptoms and they were admitted to Majhapada CHC. Eventually at around 12.30 pm, six boys too, fell sick and they were taken to the CHC,” Pruseth said.

Sundargarh district education officer (DEO) Muralidhar Behera said around 79 hostel boarders had attended the function in which they were served the snacks. Later, they had their dinner at the hostel.

“However, early on Thursday morning, around 25 students started complaining of gastroenteritis following which some were rushed to the Majhapada PHC while the rest taken to the MCH in Sundargarh town,” the DEO said.