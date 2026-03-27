Arrest of activists illegal: Farmers’ body seeks immediate release, warns agitation

BARGARH: A day after the arrest of prominent social activists Lingaraj Azad and Suresh Sangram, the Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, Bargarh on Thursday termed the police action as illegal and undemocratic, demanding immediate and uncondition release of the duo.

As per sources, the two leaders, known for their involvement in movements like Gandhamardan, Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti and various struggles related to environmental protection, were arrested under multiple sections of the BNS on Wednesday.

The BNS sections invoked related to abetment, unlawful assembly and acts affecting public order. They cover offences such as organising or participating in protests deemed unlawful, obstruction and actions involving intimidation or threat to public peace.

Azad, the national president of the Samajwadi Jan Parishad, has been actively leading democratic and non-violent protests against indiscriminate exploitation of mineral resources in the name of development by multinational corporations.

Terming the arrests of Azad and Sangram as undemocratic and illegal, the Sangathan alleged the police action was taken to suppress voices raising concerns over social justice and environmental protection and sought their immediate and uncondition release.

Advisor of the Sangathan in Bargarh, Ramesh Mahapatra threatened that they would intensify protest if the arrested activists are not released soon.

Police, meanwhile, are yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrests and the charges invoked.