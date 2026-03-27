CM reviews essential supplies; commercial LPG to be restored by 20%

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns over possible disruption in supply chains due to the West Asia crisis, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed officials to remain vigilant and take strict action against unscrupulous traders attempting to create artificial shortages, particularly cooking gas.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi took stock of the availability of essential commodities across the state. Chief secretary Anu Garg presented a detailed overview of the measures being taken by the state government to address the situation.

The meeting focused on preparedness and measures to tackle any artificial scarcity of key items such as petroleum products, LPG and fertilisers. The chief minister was informed that adequate stocks of petroleum, cooking gas and other essential commodities are currently available in the state to meet the demand.

Majhi directed enforcement agencies to conduct statewide raids and ensure that supply chains function smoothly without any disruption. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining sufficient fertiliser stocks to support ongoing and upcoming kharif cultivation and instructed the departments to ensure uninterrupted availability so that farmers do not face any inconvenience during the agricultural season.

To prevent panic among the public, Majhi advised officials to launch widespread awareness campaigns, assuring citizens about the availability of essential commodities and discouraging panic buying.

The government also decided to restore 20 per cent supply of LPG to commercial consumers including hotels and other establishments. Following a meeting of the state’s crisis management group chaired by Garg, additional chief secretary in the Information and Public Relations department Hemant Sharma told this paper that as supply of LPG was completely stopped for commercial consumers, it was decided that besides supply of 20 per cent requirement, another 10 per cent will be kept for release based on discretion of the district collectors.