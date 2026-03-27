Jindal Steel completes its 6 MTPA expansion

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel has completed 6 MTPA expansion of its integrated steel complex at Angul by commissioning the third basic oxygen furnace (BOF-3) of 3 MTPA.

With this, the plant’s total crude steel capacity has reached 12 MTPA, positioning it among the country’s largest single location integrated steel complexes. The expansion completes the operationalisation of BOF-2 and BOF-3, along with a suite of associated upstream and downstream facilities, including coke ovens, the CRM complex and other critical infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration and ramp-up of capacity, officials said.

Post this expansion, the company’s overall crude steel capacity has increased to 15.6 MTPA, including 3.6 MTPA at its Raigarh facility.

The expanded capacity is expected to drive higher volumes and improve capacity utilisation, supporting revenue growth while delivering operating leverage benefits. With increased integration and scale, the company is well-positioned to enhance margins, optimise costs and improve profitability, while strengthening domestic steel capacity in line with the Centre’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, officials said.