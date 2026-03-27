Land identified for Rs 200 crore IT hub at Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur is being positioned as the IT hub for the western region, with the state government pushing forward key projects which include an IT park along with an IT tower.

For the projects, the process of land identification has already been completed, paving the way for early execution.

The recent visit of additional chief secretary to Energy and Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT) Department and district nodal officer Vishal Kumar Dev has brought focus back on Sambalpur’s prospects as an emerging IT hub.

After his review, Dev said, the initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to decentralise IT growth beyond Bhubaneswar and promote cities like Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Berhampur as emerging technology centres.

Emphasising the government’s intent, he said Sambalpur is among the key cities identified for expanding the IT footprint in Odisha. “The groundwork for IT park and IT tower is already in place and the government has made a provision of around Rs 200 crore for the project,” he informed.

Dev said Sambalpur holds strong potential to attract multinational companies once the infrastructure is in place. The upcoming infrastructure will serve as a catalyst for industrial growth and significantly boost employment opportunities, particularly for the local youth, while also supporting the growth of ancillary sectors by attracting investment.

In addition to infrastructure development, steps are being taken to strengthen skill development and technological capabilities. A centre of excellence in artificial Intelligence is planned at VSSUT, Burla which will promote advanced learning and research in emerging technologies.