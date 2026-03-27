Odisha farmers seek extension of rabi crop registration deadline, stage protest

JEYPORE: Farmers of several villages under Jeypore block on Thursday staged dharna in front of the sub-collector’s office, seeking redressal of issues related to registration for the rabi paddy procurement process.

Farmers from Ambaguda, Putra, Mojurmunda, Kumuliput, Hadia Pujari Sahi, Jamuda, Badapoda and Jayantigiri submitted a memorandum to the sub-collector on the day, urging to extend the deadline for rabi crop registration up to April 15.

They alleged that the current registration window from March 15 to 25 was too short owing to which many farmers were either not aware about it or could not submit their registration forms at the LAMPS in time.

The agitators further demanded that names of farmers be directly entered in the registration forms without the need for death certificate of their ancestors, which they claimed was creating unnecessary hurdles and delaying the process.

They also called for removal of the mandatory requirement to submit ‘gene seed’ during registration, citing that it was impractical and burdensome for small and marginal farmers.

The farmers urged the district administration to take immediate steps to ensure none of them was deprived of the benefits due to procedural constraints.