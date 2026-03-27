Odisha HC acquits convicts for lack of solid evidence

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has acquitted three accused in a 1998 murder and robbery case, setting aside their conviction and sentences imposed by a trial court over two decades ago.

The judgment, delivered by a division bench comprising Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak and Sashikanta Mishra, came in criminal appeals challenging the 2001 trial court verdict. The case dates back to the alleged murder of 70-year-old Rekhamani Panda of Jeypore, who went missing on September 9, 1998, and was later found dead in a canal. The prosecution had claimed that the main accused Surendranath Sahu lured the victim to his house, killed her, robbed her of gold ornaments and cash and disposed of her body. Two persons, K Maleswar Achary and K Balaji Achary, were accused of assisting in melting and selling the stolen gold.