Refused money, 36-yr-old man beats father to death, arrested

BARIPADA: A 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating his elderly father to death in an inebriated condition after the latter refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

The incident occurred in Mayurbhanj’s Ladihi village at around 9 pm on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Madhu Marandi and the deceased is 80-year-old Govind Marandi.

Sources said Madhu was an alcohol addict and often took money from his father for booze. On Wednesday at around 9.30 pm, Govind was sleeping when Madhu, in an inebriated condition, returned home from the local market and woke his father up, asking for `400 which they had recently received after selling moringa.

However, when Govind refused to give him money, Madhu got agitated and reportedly beat his elderly father to death with a bamboo stick. No one else was reportedly present in the house when the incident took place.

After being informed, Chitrada outpost police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A murder case was registered and Madhu was arrested. The bamboo stick used in the crime was also seized. ASI Bhimsen Mallick said the accused was arrested basing on the complaint of his relative. A scientific team from Baripada reached the village on the day for further investigation.