Seven get lifer for killing man in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The sessions court in Sambalpur on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to seven persons in connection with the 2021 murder of a man at Padhanpali under Katarbaga police limits, while acquitting one accused due to lack of evidence.

The incident took place on September 16, 2021 around 8 pm near an eatery on the PWD road at Padhanpali. The convicts, armed with axe, machetes and iron rods, reportedly assaulted the victim, Prakash Padhan, leading to his death. Another person, Dhananjaya Behera, suffered serious injuries while trying to intervene in the brawl.

Police registered a case following an FIR lodged by the deceased’s brother the following day and launched an investigation. During probe, weapons used in the crime, blood-stained clothes and other materials were seized, and the accused were arrested at different stages. The charge sheet was submitted on December 12, 2022.

During trial, the prosecution examined 23 witnesses, while the defence examined five witnesses. The medical evidence confirmed that the death was homicidal in nature and caused by multiple sharp weapon injuries. Upon evaluation of evidence, the court convicted the seven for life under section 302 of the IPC and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment along with fines under other sections, while acquitting one accused due to insufficient evidence.

They convicts were also awarded additional sentences under sections 148, 307 and 149 IPC, including terms of rigorous imprisonment and fines. The sentences were directed to run concurrently as per court orders.