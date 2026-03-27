Speaker adjourns House till Monday amid Opposition demand for Mahaling’s resignation

BHUBANESWAR: With Opposition BJD and Congress MLAs persisting with their demand for the resignation of Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling over the fire mishap at the SCB MCH at Cuttack on March 16, proceedings of the House could not be conducted for the eighth consecutive day.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 10.30 am on Monday after a motion moved by government chief whip Saroj Pradhan. The Assembly will not meet because of Ram Navami on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday are holidays.

BJD and the Congress members held a memorial meeting for the 12 patients, who died in the fire mishap, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises, marking the 11th day rituals of the deceased persons. The Opposition MLAs paid floral tributes to placards bearing the names of the 12 patients.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida came down heavily on the Opposition on Thursday, accusing it of working against public interest by disrupting the proceedings.