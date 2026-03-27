Talks fail, stalemate persists on allowing coal trucks through Odisha's Kosala

ANGUL: Talks between the district administration and villagers of Kosala under Chhendipada block failed on Wednesday, with the stalemate over the movement of coal-laden trucks through the village continuing unresolved.
Since March 5, more than 70 coal-laden trucks from the nearby Naini coal mine in Chhendipada have remained stranded on road, unable to pass through the village due to a blockade imposed by residents.
Villagers have refused to allow the trucks, alleging that their movement would lead to pollution and increase the risk of accidents.
The coal mine, which began production a few months ago, does not have a dedicated transportation corridor for evacuation of coal. At present, it depends on the village road in Kosala to transport coal to NH-55. Following a request from the mine authorities, the Angul district administration had issued an order on February 27 permitting temporary transportation through the village until March 31.
However, the order was strongly opposed by the villagers, who subsequently enforced a road blockade. In the meantime, villagers met Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his recent visit and sought his intervention. The minister directed Angul collector Abdaal M Akhtar to convene a meeting with the villagers to resolve the issue.
A meeting was held on Wednesday, during which the collector urged villagers to allow trucks to pass. However, the proposal was rejected, with residents insisting that a bypass road be constructed instead.
Village committee secretary Sidhyarth Sekhar Sahu stated that under no circumstances would coal trucks be allowed to pass through the village, citing the presence of schools and a hospital along the route. He also informed that villagers are preparing to file a PIL in the high court over the issue.
Additional district magistrate Uday Mahapatra said that despite repeated appeals, villagers did not agree to lift the blockade. “The administration will take further steps keeping the situation in view,” he added.