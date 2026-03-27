Talks fail, stalemate persists on allowing coal trucks through Odisha's Kosala

ANGUL: Talks between the district administration and villagers of Kosala under Chhendipada block failed on Wednesday, with the stalemate over the movement of coal-laden trucks through the village continuing unresolved.

Since March 5, more than 70 coal-laden trucks from the nearby Naini coal mine in Chhendipada have remained stranded on road, unable to pass through the village due to a blockade imposed by residents.

Villagers have refused to allow the trucks, alleging that their movement would lead to pollution and increase the risk of accidents.

The coal mine, which began production a few months ago, does not have a dedicated transportation corridor for evacuation of coal. At present, it depends on the village road in Kosala to transport coal to NH-55. Following a request from the mine authorities, the Angul district administration had issued an order on February 27 permitting temporary transportation through the village until March 31.

However, the order was strongly opposed by the villagers, who subsequently enforced a road blockade. In the meantime, villagers met Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his recent visit and sought his intervention. The minister directed Angul collector Abdaal M Akhtar to convene a meeting with the villagers to resolve the issue.