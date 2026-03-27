Tight security in three districts for Ram Navami

BALASORE: Police have put in place elaborate security arrangements across Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts ahead of the Ram Navami on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra said that among the three districts, both Bhadrak and Balasore have been identified as sensitive from a security perspective. Ahead of the festival, the police have taken extensive precautionary measures.

More than 40 platoons of police forces, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have already been deployed in Bhadrak for the past few days. Strict surveillance of social media platforms is also being carried out. Regular flag marches have been conducted in Bhadrak and Balasore to instill a sense of security among the public, the DIG said. On Thursday afternoon, a motorcycle rally by police personnel was organised in Bhadrak, showcasing the preparedness of the force ahead of the festival.

Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at key sensitive locations to monitor activities, while control rooms have been set up for real-time information sharing. Drones will also be deployed to keep a close watch on critical areas and address potential security concerns.

“Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police control room. Authorities are also closely monitoring social media and have warned against the spread of rumours and misinformation,” Mishra added.