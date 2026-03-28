Assistant engineer of Odisha irrigation dept held for possessing assets of over 334 pc of income

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested the sub-divisional officer of DAHA irrigation under the Bhanjanagar irrigation division in Ganjam on charges of possessing disproportionate assets of over 334 per cent of his income.

The accused, Panchu Behera, an assistant engineer, was arrested a day after the officials conducted searches at five locations linked to him across the district. The officials said that the assets unearthed during the raids include a triple-storeyed 3,550 sq feet building at Basant Vihar in Berhampur, five valuable land plots in and around the city, and cash worth Rs 18.90 lakh (Rs 15.13 lakh from his residence and Rs 3.72 lakh from his government quarters in Bhanjanagar). Officials also detected bank and other deposits of around Rs 90 lakh.

Apart from these, 568 grams of gold ornaments were seized, along with an concrete mixer machine worth Rs 57 lakh, an excavator worth Rs 37 lakh, one car, and three two-wheelers.

Berhampur Vigilance SP Pradeep Kumar Pradhan said that s he failed to provide a satisfactory account of the assets, a case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, and he was arrested. Further investigation is on.

The raids were carried out by a team comprising three DSPs, seven inspectors, and other staff.