Centre to disinvest 25% of MCL, says CIL chief

ANGUL: Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman B Sairam on Friday said the Centre has decided to offload 25 per cent stake in the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), on the lines of disinvestment undertaken in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI).

Sairam was on a one-day visit to the Talcher coalfields. Addressing mediapersons after inspecting the mines, he said the objective of the disinvestment is to leverage the company’s vast potential for business expansion. “MCL coal is widely accepted among all categories of consumers,” he said.

Sairam added that besides Talcher, Jharsuguda, Korba and Singrauli are among the major coalfields in the country, contributing a significant share to India’s coal production. He said that CIL is expected to produce around 781 million tonnes of coal in the current financial year, though dispatches may fall short of targets.