Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauds excise duty cut on fuel, BJD seeks VAT slash

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday hailed the Centre’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by 10 per cent, describing it as a ‘timely relief’ for households which will protect them from global price volatility.

“Amidst the evolving global situation, India continues to act with prudence and preparedness under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The measures taken to ensure adequate domestic availability of fuel and essential commodities further underline the government of India’s commitment to stability and public welfare,” Majhi said in a post on X.

He also appealed to all citizens to remain calm, avoid misinformation and extend full cooperation in maintaining stability. “Together, with trust and collective responsibility, we will continue to navigate these challenges with resilience and unity,” he added.

On the other hand, the BJD demanded a reduction in value added tax (VAT) imposed by the state government on petrol and diesel to insulate the people of Odisha from the future price shocks arising out of a prolonged West Asia conflict.

Addressing a media-conference here, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said while welcoming the duty cut, the chief minister should also take steps to ensure that people of the state are not affected by hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in future. The state government should bring down the 28 per cent VAT on petrol and diesel, which is highest in the country, he said adding, when the BJP was in Opposition in the state, it had repeatedly demanded reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel and cooking gas.