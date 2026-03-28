ECoR GM reviews works in Bhubaneswar, Talcher

BHUBANESWAR: General manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Parmeshwar Funkwal on Friday carried out inspection of ongoing works in Bhubaneswar and Talcher and called for maintaining high standards of safety and operational efficiency.

Funkwal conducted a window trailing inspection from Mancheswar Railway Station to Talcher and Talcher to Balaram and Angul, to take stock of operations, infrastructure development, condition of tracks, signalling systems, safety installations, station infrastructure, passenger facilities, freight movement arrangements and ongoing developmental works in the section.

At Talcher railway station, Funkwal inspected the station premises and reviewed passenger amenities, cleanliness, platform condition, circulating area, waiting hall facilities and safety arrangements. He also interacted with passengers and took note of their feedback on station facilities and services.

The ECoR GM instructed officials to maintain all passenger amenities and railway assets in a safe, efficient and passenger-friendly manner. He advised officials to focus on safety enhancement, reliable train operations, improved passenger amenities, smooth freight movement and timely progress of developmental works.