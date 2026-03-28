Five killed, over 20 injured as tourist bus overturns in Odisha's Nayagarh.

BERHAMPUR: At least five passengers, including three women, were killed and more than 20 others injured after a tourist bus overturned near Takera Ghat on NH-57 under Banigochha police limits in Daspalla block of Nayagarh district in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased were identified as L Hari Patra and his wife Laxmi Patra from Berhampur, Sumati Sahu, Suprabha Sahu, and the driver Praveen Kumar Sahu of Kulad village in Ganjam district.

The injured passengers were rushed to Daspalla Hospital and Nayagarh district headquarters hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to sources, the bus was carrying nearly 60 pilgrims from Berhampur and was on its way to the Harishankar temple. The accident occurred around 1 am when the driver allegedly lost control while negotiating a sharp curve near Takera Ghat.

Eyewitness accounts from injured passengers suggest that the bus rammed into a large roadside rock before overturning.

Daspalla police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining multiple factors, including possible overloading, driver fatigue, road conditions and any mechanical faults in the vehicle.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The accident drew a large number of people from the Ganjam district to the site, as many of the passengers belonged to the same community and were travelling together on a pilgrimage.