International trade fair and home decor expo kicks off in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) and Home & Décor Expo, Bhubaneswar 2026, was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra here on Friday.

Organised by GS Marketing Associates and The Odisha Developers Federation (ODFED), the expo will continue till April 4 and remain open for the visitors from 1 pm to 9 pm everyday, with an entry fee of Rs 40 per head.

With representation from five countries and 12 states, IIMTF is showcasing a diverse catalog of more than 35,000 products. The pavilion has brought together leading real estate developers, prospective home buyers and financial institutions on a single platform to explore business opportunities and promote sectoral growth in Odisha’s real estate ecosystem.

Over 40 real estate players have taken part in the event, showcasing more than 100 projects, designed and developed in line with evolving public demand and consumer preferences, said ODFED president Pradipta Kumar Biswasroy.

He said the Real Estate pavilion at the Expo will showcase premium residential projects and create opportunities for strategic partnerships with developers, project financing and lending tie-ups, as well as direct engagement with potential home loan seekers.

Financial institutions will also have the opportunity to set up home loan assistance desks, offering instant loan consultations, EMI guidance and product awareness, eligibility assessments and preliminary loan approvals.

“This trade fair reflects our continued commitment to educating homebuyers and bringing all key stakeholders- developers, bankers and allied industries under one roof,” said ODFED secretary Umesh Pattnaik.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnaik, GS Marketing Associates associate director Anupam Ghosh and other dignitaries were present.