Mob snatches molestation accused from police custody in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man, accused of molesting a minor girl, was allegedly snatched from police custody and attacked by a mob in a village under Krushnandapur police limits of Jagatsinghpur district on Thursday. It took police nearly three to four hours to rescue the accused.

Sources said a 13-year-old girl of Manumahala was allegedly kidnapped and molested by the accused Ahmed Hussain. Hussain used to come to his uncle’s place where he molested the girl. The victim’s father lodged an FIR with Krushnandapur police and a case was registered under POCSO Act.

After receiving the information, police raided Hussain’s house. During the arrest, irate locals snatched him from police custody and assaulted him. Police urged them not to take the law into their hands and a woman police officer had to step forward to calm the locals. After over three hours, Hussain was rescued and taken into custody.

IIC of Krushnandapur police station Shibasis Das said police have registered a case regarding molestation of the minor girl.