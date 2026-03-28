Odisha government directed to submit status report on SCB trauma care ICU

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken serious note of the recent fire tragedy at SCB Medical College and Hospital, which claimed lives of at least 12 patients earlier this month, and directed senior state officials to submit a status report on restoration of the trauma care ICU and safety measures initiated.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh was informed by the hospital superintendent Jyotish Chandra Choudhury that steps are underway to restore normal functioning of the ICU which was severely affected by the fire on March 16.

Taking note of the submissions, the court on Thursday directed the Health secretary to appear either virtually or in person on April 9 to update the court on the progress of restoration and the alternative arrangements made for trauma patients in the interim.

The bench emphasised that patients requiring intensive care must not suffer due to the temporary shutdown of the trauma ICU, and instructed departments of SCBMCH to ensure uninterrupted critical care services.

The court also referred to its earlier order dated July 16, 2024, where directions were issued following a previous fire incident at the same hospital. It asked additional government advocate Debasis Nayak to inform the court about the implementation of fire safety measures across hospitals in the state equipped with ICU, CCU, and HDU facilities.

Further, the court directed the director general of Fire Services to appear on the next date of hearing to assist in addressing the issue of hospital fire safety comprehensively. The matter has been posted for further hearing on April 9.