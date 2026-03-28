Orissa High Court pulls up state over vacancies in Odia University

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has taken serious note of prolonged vacancies in teaching posts at Odia University and directed the state government to file an affidavit on the matter within two weeks.

The bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman, while taking up a PIL filed by advocate Prabir Kumar Das, took note of the fact that 21 sanctioned posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors have been lying vacant since long.

Das appearing in person, also pointed out that the issue had been raised in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, but no action has been taken to fill up the important posts. The petitioner argued before the court that the vacancies are depriving students of their fundamental right to education.

The bench acknowledged these concerns, stating no reluctance can be shown in deficiency of the quality education to be imparted to the future generation of the country. “In a competitive world, the quality education is inevitable and it is a Constitutional duty of the state to ensure seamless imparting of quality education to its citizenry,” the bench stated.