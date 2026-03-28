Ram Navami celebrations pass off peacefully across state

SAMBALPUR/PURI/JEYPORE : Thousands of devotees took part in the Ram Navami celebrations in Sambalpur, Puri and Jeypore on Friday. The festival was celebrated peacefully in all three cities, amid tight security.

Sambalpur on Friday witnessed a peaceful Ram Navami procession amid heightened security, with thousands participating in the celebrations across the city.

The procession commenced from Khetrajpur railway station after rituals and Maha Aarti and proceeded through key routes including Cheruapada, Mudipada, Golbazar and Laxmi Talkies chowk, before culminating at the Ram Temple at Baikunthdham in Brooks Hill area. A major highlight of the procession was participation of around 31 cultural troupes from the state as well as from other states like Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

Considering the sensitive backdrop of past flare-ups, especially the violence that broke out during the festival in 2023, around 30 platoons of police force were deployed. SP Mukesh Bhamoo supervised the arrangements along with additional SPs, DSPs and other officials.

The route had been pre-designated and extensively monitored through drones and CCTV cameras installed at key locations. Rooftop deployment was also carried out at sensitive points. Special arrangements were made for traffic regulation, with additional traffic posts and police pickets set up across the city.

Earlier this week, police had conducted flag march across sensitive areas to instill confidence among the public.

Meanwhile, thousand of devotees flocked Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on the day. Priests performed the daily rituals of the Trinity, including Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakasha, and offered Gopal Bhog. Following the Madhyahna Dhupa, servitors closed the Jai Vijay door of the Garbhagruha to conduct the birth ritual of Lord Ram.