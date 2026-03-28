Slicing of wood logs for Puri Rath Yatra begins in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The preparation for the Puri Rath Yatra commenced on Friday with the slicing of the first three wooden logs at the government saw mill in Khapuria on the auspicious occasion of Sri Ram Navami.

Three Dhaura logs, each measuring about 20 feet in length, were cut after the receipt of the ‘Agyanmala’, a ceremonial garland symbolising divine approval from Lord Jagannath. The temple administration had fixed the auspicious time for the process between noon and 2 pm.

The ‘Agyanmala’ and other materials were brought to the mill at around 12.10 pm by a team of servitors led by temple chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhi. Following the rituals, accompanied by Vedic chants, kirtan and the blowing of conch shells, the slicing began at around 1 pm.

The timber will be used for constructing the three chariots Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalan of Goddess Subhadra.

The practice of cutting timber at the Khapuria saw mill has been in place for over two decades under the supervision of Srimandir carpenters. Various types of wood, including Dhaura, Phasi, Asana, Moi and Shimili, are used in the construction of the chariots. Palm logs are processed in the final stage for preparing the ‘Charamala’.