Slicing of wood logs for Puri Rath Yatra begins in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The preparation for the Puri Rath Yatra commenced on Friday with the slicing of the first three wooden logs at the government saw mill in Khapuria on the auspicious occasion of Sri Ram Navami.
Three Dhaura logs, each measuring about 20 feet in length, were cut after the receipt of the ‘Agyanmala’, a ceremonial garland symbolising divine approval from Lord Jagannath. The temple administration had fixed the auspicious time for the process between noon and 2 pm.
The ‘Agyanmala’ and other materials were brought to the mill at around 12.10 pm by a team of servitors led by temple chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhi. Following the rituals, accompanied by Vedic chants, kirtan and the blowing of conch shells, the slicing began at around 1 pm.
The timber will be used for constructing the three chariots Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalan of Goddess Subhadra.
The practice of cutting timber at the Khapuria saw mill has been in place for over two decades under the supervision of Srimandir carpenters. Various types of wood, including Dhaura, Phasi, Asana, Moi and Shimili, are used in the construction of the chariots. Palm logs are processed in the final stage for preparing the ‘Charamala’.
According to sub-divisional manager of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation Jitendra Narayan Das, around 22 to 25 workers including mechanics and labourers have been engaged to process an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 cubic feet (Cft) of timber sourced from forests in Nayagarh, Bhanjanagar, Boudh, Redhakhol, Dhenkanal, Baripada and Bargarh.
With Akshaya Tritiya, the day earmarked for commencement of chariot construction, approaching, workers may need to put in extra hours to meet the target, he said.
Das added that the work is regarded as sacred, and employees at the saw mill observe austere diet and lifestyle during the period of timber processing. Of the total requirement of about 11,000 Cft, 4,057 Cft of logs have been received so far, with the remaining expected shortly.