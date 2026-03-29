17-year-old hurt after attack in private college in Odisha

DHENKANAL: A 17-year-old boy was injured after a group of fellow students allegedly attacked him in the premises of a private engineering college in Dhenkanal on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which took place at around 1 pm on the day, reportedly stemmed from a previous dispute over a love affair. A group of around three youths reportedly assaulted the minor following an argument with him, leaving him injured.

While sources claimed that the attackers were armed with a pistol and fired in the air, both the police and college authorities have denied any such firing.

Principal of the college Matru Prasad Das stated that there was no evidence to support claims of gunfire. He also ruled out the involvement of outsiders in the incident.

The minor filed a complaint at Dhenkanal Town police station, following which a case has been registered. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said that the incident took place due to a personal dispute. He stated that the situation on campus is now normal. The SP added that the accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon.