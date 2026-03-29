25-year-old Odisha youth attempts to end life by climbing atop tower, rescued

MALKANGIRI: A 25-year-old youth reportedly threatened to die by suicide after climbing atop a mobile tower in Singaraj Konda village under Malkangiri Sadar block on Saturday.

The youth, from Shangelpalli village in Padia, was however, safely rescued and brought down following a five-hour operation by fire services personnel.

Sources said he had gone to the village for some work when he suddenly climbed on top of the mobile tower in the wee hours, and threatened to die by suicide.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They attempted to pacify the him and eventually managed to bring him down after nearly five hours from 4 am to 9 am.

District fire officer Kamal Lochan Gouda said the youth was in a relationship with a married woman. “He had fled to Hyderabad with her over a month back.

However, the woman eventually left him and returned to her husband. Distressed over the matter, he attempted suicide,” said the fire officer adding that the youth is now out of danger.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)