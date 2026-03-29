5,000 Odisha students skip Plus II exams, CHSE to ascertain reason

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns over large-scale dropouts at school-level, over 5,000 Plus II final year students have been found to have skipped the annual higher secondary examination (AHSE)-2026, which concluded on Saturday.

This has got the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to initiate a detailed investigation to find out the exact reasons for their absence from the exam this year.

As many as 4.01 lakh students from arts, science, commerce and vocational education streams had registered for the annual exam that commenced on February 18 this year. However, Council officials said around 3,96,592 appeared for the exams, while the remaining 5,031 failed to turn up.

Sources said the Council received reports regarding 30 to 40 students failing to appear for their papers due to chicken pox infection. But, it is yet to ascertain the reasons for the rest.