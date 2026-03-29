Accused flees police custody in Odisha's Jajpur, three cops suspended

JAJPUR: Hours after his arrest, a theft accused escaped from custody in Brahmabarada police station of Jajpur district, prompting the district police to suspend three personnel on Saturday.

Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal suspended the personnel, including an ASI, for dereliction of duty after the accused escaped from police custody in the wee hours of the day.

As per sources, Asish Kumar Behera alias Somu (24), the prime accused in the Kundapatana hospital theft which occurred a couple of months back, was arrested from his house in Chandamohini village late on Friday night. Two others had been arrested in this connection last month.

Somu was to be produced in court on the day. However, he allegedly managed to flee police custody in the wee hours, sparking outrage over the lax policing.

On getting information, SP Shrimal directed Jajpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sarat Chandra Patra to inquire into the matter and submit a compliance report. SDPO Patra visited the police station in the afternoon and submitted his report to the SP.

Basing on the report, the SP directed suspension of the three police personnel for negligence in duty. The three suspended police personnel are ASI Achutananda Das and two constables Vidyapati Palei and Santosh Kumar Sahoo, all posted in Brahmabarada police station in Jajpur district.