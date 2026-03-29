BJD seeks Minister Mukesh Mahaling’s resignation for riding bike without helmet

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday strongly criticised Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling for riding a motorcycle without a helmet during the Ram Navami procession at Loisingha on Friday, and demanded his immediate dismissal from the cabinet.

Describing the act as a violation of public order that encourages lawlessness, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said action should be taken against Mahaling. He alleged that the minister’s conduct in public life undermines democratic values, ethics and propriety.

The Opposition BJD and Congress MLAs have disrupted the proceedings in the Assembly for the last eight days demanding his resignation over the SCB MCH fire mishap. Mohanty said despite the repeated demand by the Opposition, neither the chief minister nor the BJP state president has reacted to it.

The BJD leader said a video had gone viral which showed the minister openly abusing Opposition MLAs in the most foul language. However, no action was taken against him.

Mohanty also alleged that during the recent Rajya Sabha election, the minister had also accused the Opposition MLAs of accepting money for casting their vote.