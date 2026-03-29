Dropout crisis persists in Odisha's Nuapada; 15 per cent students quit studies

NUAPADA: School dropout rate in Nuapada continues to be a major concern with a significant number of students discontinuing education midway or failing to appear for examinations.

According to data, nearly 10 out of every 100 students in Nuapada district are dropping out, indicating that awareness campaigns have had limited impact so far.

As per the data for the 2024-25 academic year, 15 per cent of students have discontinued their studies. The highest dropout rates have been reported in Classes 9 and 10, with boys leaving school in greater numbers than girls.

At both primary and secondary levels, several students filled up examination forms but did not turn up for the exams. Official sources informed that, in the current year, a total of 9,587 students registered across 59 examination centres in Nuapada district.

However, only 9,341 students appeared for matriculation examination, while 227 students remained absent, reflecting the gap between enrolment and actual participation.

Considering the socio-economic background of Nuapada, migration continues to be one of the key factors behind the dropout crisis in the district. Many students leave studies midway to accompany their parents to other states in search of livelihood.

Similarly, financial crisis often forces families to prioritise earning over education, especially for boys, who are pushed into labour at an early age. In case of girls, early marriage remains a significant reason for discontinuation of education.

Additional district education officer Reshamlal Naik acknowledged the issue and said dropout numbers were higher in 2024-25 but continuous awareness drives in remote areas this year have led to a slight improvement. “However, sustained and targeted interventions are still needed to address the issue effectively,” he added.