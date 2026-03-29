Kuldiha range officer charged with assault of forest guard, probe on

BALASORE: Bramhapur police in Balasore district has launched an investigation into allegations that Kuldiha range officer Subrat Kumar Behera assaulted two persons, including a forest guard, for reportedly overtaking his vehicle.
The complainants included forest guard Padmalochan Patra and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited staff Khirod Prasad Das. Both were initially admitted to Bramhapur hospital and later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital in Remuna after their condition reportedly deteriorated.
Sources said, the incident occurred on the night of March 25 when the duo was returning to Nilgiri in a multi-utility vehicle after completing work at Jhinkapada in Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district. At the same time, Behera, along with an assistant conservator of forests and around five forest staff, were coming from Kuldiha forests.
The complaint said, Patra’s vehicle reportedly overtook Behera’s at Kalakad chowk on the Nilgiri-Udala state highway. Enraged, Behera intercepted them and reportedly verbally abused them, leading to an argument.
Behera is then accused of assaulting Patra with a stick, while accompanying staff reportedly attacked him. When Das tried to intervene, he too was assaulted. Both sustained injuries to their back, hands, legs and chest.
The victims alleged that they were forcibly taken to Bramhapur police station on Wednesday and made to sign a blank paper stating that the matter had been mutually settled.
Das lodged a complaint against the range officer with the police later on Thursday. “A case has been registered and further investigation is on,” said Nilagiri SPDO Pramod Mallick.
Behera, meanwhile, claimed that the matter had already been settled mutually on Friday. He alleged that he was attacked when he visited the injured on Friday evening. However, family members of the victims denied the claim, accusing the ranger of attempting to suppress the case by offering money.
Following the incident, former MLA and BJD leader Sukanta Nayak visited the injured at the hospital on Wednesday and warned of a protest if strict action was not taken against the officer.