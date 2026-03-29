Kuldiha range officer charged with assault of forest guard, probe on

BALASORE: Bramhapur police in Balasore district has launched an investigation into allegations that Kuldiha range officer Subrat Kumar Behera assaulted two persons, including a forest guard, for reportedly overtaking his vehicle.

The complainants included forest guard Padmalochan Patra and TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited staff Khirod Prasad Das. Both were initially admitted to Bramhapur hospital and later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital in Remuna after their condition reportedly deteriorated.

Sources said, the incident occurred on the night of March 25 when the duo was returning to Nilgiri in a multi-utility vehicle after completing work at Jhinkapada in Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district. At the same time, Behera, along with an assistant conservator of forests and around five forest staff, were coming from Kuldiha forests.

The complaint said, Patra’s vehicle reportedly overtook Behera’s at Kalakad chowk on the Nilgiri-Udala state highway. Enraged, Behera intercepted them and reportedly verbally abused them, leading to an argument.

Behera is then accused of assaulting Patra with a stick, while accompanying staff reportedly attacked him. When Das tried to intervene, he too was assaulted. Both sustained injuries to their back, hands, legs and chest.