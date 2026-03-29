Minor girl sets herself on fire in Odisha, suffers 60% injuries

BERHAMPUR: A minor girl from Bhetnai village under Kotinada police in Ganjam’s Aska block allegedly attempted to immolate herself on Saturday allegedly over non-acceptance of her relationship by her family.

The 17-year-old victim, a Plus 3 first year student at a college in Aska, suffered over 60 per cent of burn injuries and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The victim reportedly poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze at her residence on the morning. Family members, who noticed the incident in time, immediately rescued her and rushed her to a hospital in Aska and was shifted to MKCG MCH.

Sources said the girl was in a relationship with a youth from Kodala area while she was pursuing her studies the college. After her family came to know about the relationship earlier this year, her studies were reportedly discontinued.

Doctors said her condition remains critical, as she has sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries. They added that she may be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack if required. Kotinada police registered a case and has detained the youth for questioning. A detailed probe is on to ascertain the circumstances that led the girl to take the extreme step.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)