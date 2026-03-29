Obstructions to public road work should not be encouraged: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed authorities to ensure smooth construction of a rural road in Jagatsinghpur district, emphasising that infrastructure projects serving the public must not be delayed.

The direction was issued on a PIL filed by Bipin Bihari Swain, a resident of Dharadharpur under Raghunathpur tehsil, seeking completion of a 256-metre stretch of road sanctioned under the Mukhya Mantri Gramya Sadak Yojana after removal of encroachments on government land. Advocate Aurolina Pal appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Adjudicating on the PIL, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman observed that the construction of road, which would cater to the needs of the larger section of the society, is always regarded as a public purpose and, therefore, any impediment should not be encouraged.

During the pendency of the case, the state initiated proceedings against encroachments which culminated in eviction orders. The bench noted that the case did not involve private land disputes but concerned construction on government land, placing responsibility squarely on the state to complete the project.

“It is not a case where the roads are being constructed over the private land, but being constructed on the government land and, therefore, it is the duty of the government to complete the said work,” the court said.

The judges were informed that construction had begun after removal of encroachments but faced fresh obstructions, prompting authorities to seek police assistance. Taking note, the court directed the Jagatsinghpur SP to ensure adequate protection. With these directions, the PIL was disposed of, and all pending interlocutory applications were also closed.