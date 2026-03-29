Odisha BJP MLA lands in soup for celebratory firing at Ram Navami procession

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR : Titilagarh BJP MLA Nabin Kumar Jain has stirred a huge controversy for engaging in celebratory fire during a Ram Navami procession in the town on Friday.

A video of Jain’s opening two rounds of fire into the air from a pistol went viral on Saturday, following which police registered a case against him under section 125 (acts of rashness or negligence that endanger human life or personal safety) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Police also seized the pistol.

Police investigation revealed the gun was licensed and registered in Jain’s name. A sub-inspector (SI) of police who was deployed to maintain law and order situation during the procession lodged a complaint in this regard.

Eyewitnesses said a large procession was taken out from Radha Krishna Temple in Titilagarh on the occasion of Ram Navami, with devotees and supporters of Jain taking part in it. Children dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman were also part of the celebrations.

Amid the huge gathering, Jain reportedly fired into the air at Shastri Chowk. He also resorted to another round of blank fire near Old Bank Chowk later. In the video, Jain could be seen waving a flag after which he took the gun from his personal security officer (PSO) and fired into the air. He then quickly handed over the weapon to his PSO.

Even as the incident has sparked huge outrage, police are probing the role of the legislator’s PSO too.

“A case has been registered and action is being taken as per the law,” said Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal.