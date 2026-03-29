Odisha fully prepared to deal with West Asia impact: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asserted that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the situation arising out of the West Asia conflict and urged all citizens to exercise patience and avoid panic buying so that the systems function smoothly.

Majhi attended the virtual meeting taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with chief ministers of all the non-election bound states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories over the West Asia situation. Union Home minister Amit Shah and Defence minister Rajnath Singh were also present to deliberate on effective crisis management measures.

Taking to X on Saturday, Majhi said the state government has taken steps to ensure that accurate information reaches every citizen and availability of essential commodities remains uninterrupted. He said the government has also initiated measures to ensure that any instances of hoarding or black marketing are strictly prevented.

The chief minister said the prime minister expressed confidence that ‘Team India’ will overcome the challenges, emphasising economic stability, proactive agricultural planning and focused attention on border and coastal states for shipping and essential supplies.

The CM praised the Centre’s timely excise duty cut on petroleum, describing it as a forward-looking step that prioritises citizens and upholds the ‘Nation First’ principle. “At a time when global disruptions continue to exert pressure on economies worldwide, the PM’s proactive leadership and sustained engagement at the international level have always strengthened India’s position, ensuring both stability and safeguarding of national priorities,” he added.