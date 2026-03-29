Odisha govt to invite new applications for Subhadra Yojana from April 1

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has decided to invite applications from new eligible beneficiaries for inclusion in the Subhadra Yojana this year.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said applications will be accepted through the Subhadra portal for one month from April 1 to April 30, 2026. She said new applicants should be between 21 and 60 years of age as on April 1, 2026.

The scheme has so far covered more than one crore women in the state with beneficiaries receiving Rs 10,000 annually in two installments, for five years.

Parida said only those women who have not applied earlier under Subhadra Yojana are eligible to apply this time. Applications from those who have previously applied will not be considered, she added.

New applications will be registered through the Subhadra portal via Common Service Centres (CSC) or Ama Seva Kendras (ASK), she said and added that the forms will be available free of cost at all anganwadi centres (AWCs) and offices of the child development project officers in the districts.

Stating that Subhadra Yojana stands as a landmark initiative for the empowerment of women in the state, the deputy chief minister said the government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme.