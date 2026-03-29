Odisha villagers detain cops at Kosala over van seizure

ANGUL: Irate villagers of Kosala under Chhendipada police limits in Angul detained cops along with their vehicle for over two hours on Saturday over a stand-off after the seizure of a pickup van.

The incident occurred when personnel from Chhendipada police station arrived in the village to seize the pickup van, which was reportedly being used for loudspeaker campaigning without permission. The vehicle was reportedly being used by villagers to make announcements regarding the observance of Ram Navami.

As police attempted to take the vehicle and asked the driver to report to the police station, a large number of villagers, including women, gathered at the spot. Villagers also claimed that a local sustained injuries after the police assaulted him. They gheraoed the police personnel and detained their vehicle, demanding the release of the seized vehicle.

After nearly two hours of standoff, the situation was defused following talks between the two sides, and the police personnel along with their vehicle were allowed to leave, averting further confrontation.

Chhendipada IIC B Routray said that the police had acted on information that a vehicle was being operated without valid documents. No case has been registered in connection with the incident so far.

Meanwhile, the blockade imposed by the residents of Kosala on the passage of coal-laden trucks from the nearby Naini coal mines in Chhendipada continues, with over 70 trucks being stranded on the road.