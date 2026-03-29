Odisha

Odisha's Chikiti College to be included under RUSA soon: Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Regional director of Education Narayan Behera urged students to work hard and strive for excellence.
Higher Education min Suryabanshi Suraj during the event at Chikiti College
Higher Education min Suryabanshi Suraj during the event at Chikiti College PHOTO I EXPRESS
Express News Service
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BERHAMPUR: Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Saturday assured that Chikiti College will soon be included under the Prime Minister’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Addressing the 44th annual day function of the college, the minister said safeguarding the mother tongue was the primary responsibility of the people of Odisha and each one should make efforts to revive the past glory of Odia language and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantara reiterated his commitment to the development of the college and its students. Regional director of Education Narayan Behera urged students to work hard and strive for excellence.

To mark the occasion, a souvenir was unveiled in memory of freedom fighter Dibakar Patnaik. While Supreeti Patnaik was honoured with the best student of the college award, Namita Mohanty received the prestigious Sanskriti Shrikshetra gold medal.

Several other students received prizes for their performance in various competitions organised and coordinated by cultural council advisor Sanjay Kumar Panda.

Among others, ADM Sunil Kerketta, college principal Bhavani Prasad Panda and Berhampur University V-C Geetanjali Dash also spoke.

RUSA
Minister Suryabanshi Suraj
Chikiti College

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