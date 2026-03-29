Orissa HC orders halt of paver block work on Satyabrata stadium walking track

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately stop the laying of concrete paver blocks on the walking track at Satyabrata stadium inside the Barabati Fort area.

Taking suo motu cognisance of news reports on the development, while hearing the PIL on civic issues of Cuttack city, the two-judge bench comprising Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh passed the order.

The court noted submissions that the district administration was unaware of the ongoing work. Members of the High Court Bar Association, including president Manoj Kumar Mishra and secretary Avijit Patnaik, along with amicus curiae Bijay Kumar Dash alleged that when the district administration is in the process of submitting DPR relating to the overall development of Satyabrata stadium, public money is being siphoned off in paving the walking track with concrete at this stage with undue haste.

Deputy solicitor general Prasanna Kumar Parhi informed the court that the paving work had been stopped since Wednesday. But, the members of the Bar vociferously opposed this claim.

Highlighting the risks posed by concrete surfaces, the bench observed, “In view of the health hazards posed by these concrete blocks, especially their hard, non-shock absorbing surface that can cause joint strain, foot problems, and increase the risk of slips and falls - particularly for the elderly and children, and since the authorities chose to sacrifice citizens’ basic right to walk safely, this court directs the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately stop laying paver blocks on the walking track of Satyabrata Stadium.”

The court further directed that the paver blocks already laid be removed and the track be restored to its un-paved state. ASI has been instructed to file a compliance affidavit by April 9.