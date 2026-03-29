Sealed a year ago, illegal nursing home in Odisha starts operation, shut again

BERHAMPUR: Nine months after it was sealed and its owner arrested over the death of a woman and her newborn child, a private nursing home was found operating illegally in Sanakhemundi area of Ganjam district.

On Satuday, the district administration arrested Manguli Pradhan, owner of the facility. A day earlier, a joint team had raided the nursing home following charges of it being run illegally and sealed it.

During the raid, two patients were found undergoing treatment at the nursing home. Around 21 medical equipment, including ultrasound and BP machines, were seized from the facility.

In May last year, the nursing home was sealed after a woman and her newborn child died during delivery. The victim’s husband had lodged a complaint alleging that the staff engaged with the facility were untrained and uncertified to handle critical medical procedures.

Following the complaint, police arrested Pradhan and a paramedic Madhusmita Patnaik in this connection. They were later released on bail.

However, a month back, the nursing home resumed operation. Pradhan claimed that he had received necessary clearances to run the nursing home again.