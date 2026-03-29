Second phase of Ratna Bhandar inventory from April 8: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR : Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Saturday announced that the second phase of Ratna Bhandar inventory of the Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri will be conducted from April 8 to 10.

Harichandan said necessary steps will be taken to ensure smooth conduct of daily rituals of the deities and public darshan during the inventory process. All preparations have been made for the counting and verification of ornaments and other valuables stored in the treasury of the 12th century shrine.

Around 80 per cent of movable treasures in the Chalanti Ratna Bhandar were counted using 3D mapping, photography and videography during the first phase of inventorisation on March 25.

The inventory was done under tight security by teams comprising temple servitors, bank officials, gemologists, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), he said.

The minister said ornaments and valuables will be tallied with the 1978 records. Besides, each ornament will be weighed and identified with the help of gemologists, digitally documented, and securely packed in specially prepared chests based on metal classification.