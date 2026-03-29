Tata Group explores logistics strategy with Dhamra Port

BHUBANESWAR : A senior leadership team of the Tata Group on Friday visited Dhamra Port to mark the berthing of the port’s first-ever cape-size import iron ore vessel MV ENNA. The ship is carrying 1,51,773 metric tonnes of ore for Tata Steel.

The visit included a review of ongoing and upcoming port projects and discussions on strengthening strategic logistics collaboration between the two organisations.

During the visit, the team held discussions on capacity augmentation, infrastructure modernisation and long-term growth planning. They presented a shared vision of building a resilient, efficient and future-ready maritime logistics ecosystem.

Tata officials said the beginning of imported iron ore cargo is not only strengthening the current partnership with Dhamra Port but also visualising a long-term association for future strategic development.

“The berthing of MV ENNA is a landmark achievement and showcases Dhamra Port’s journey towards operational excellence and enhanced cargo handling capabilities. Such scale of vessel can only be handled by a deep draft port like Dhamra on the east coast. The port’s expansion is strategically aligned to support Tata Steel’s upcoming expansion plans by ensuring seamless, efficient and scalable logistics solutions,” company officials said.