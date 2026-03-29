Vedanta’s Project Vidya benefits over 1,800 students in two Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR : Project Vidya, an initiative launched by Vedanta Aluminium to strengthen learning outcomes across government schools in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, has reached over 1,800 students across 17 rural schools in the two districts.

Focused on foundational literacy and numeracy and core subjects such as mathematics, science and English, the programme is being implemented through deployment of 20 additional educators.

Company officials said Sundargarh has a high dropout rate, necessitating a targeted focus on foundational learning and a strengthened student-teacher ratio to address the risk. However, Project Vidya has contributed to a improvement in school attendance from 64 per cent to 76 per cent in Lakhanpur block, and from 66 from to 82 per cent in Hemgir block, they said.

They said the programme that aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), strengthens School Management Committees (SMCs), supports headmasters in academic planning, record-keeping, student tracking and improves coordination between teachers, parents and SMCs.

The initiative also enhances preparedness for competitive examinations and scholarships, including Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exams.