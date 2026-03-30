BJD chief Naveen slams Nishikant Dubey over 'CIA link' barb, says he needs 'mental doctor's attention'

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday strongly condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks alleging links between former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and the CIA.
Reacting strongly, Naveen Patnaik dismissed the allegation as “outlandish” and historically unfounded. In a pointed rebuttal, he said, “I was just 13 years old at that time, and I clearly remember the circumstances. Such statements are completely baseless.”
Taking a further swipe at Dubey, the BJD supremo remarked that the BJP MP “needs a mental doctor’s attention” for making such claims against a leader of Biju Patnaik’s stature.
Recalling historical context, Naveen emphasised his father’s crucial role during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. He noted that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had entrusted Biju Patnaik with key responsibilities during the war, even setting up an office for him close to the Prime Minister’s to assist in critical operations.
The controversy stems from Dubey’s remarks alleging that Biju Patnaik acted as a “link” between the US government, the CIA, and Nehru during the 1962 war, which sparked widespread outrage across Odisha.
The BJD strongly rejected the allegations, calling them baseless and an insult to the legacy of a revered leader.
Amid escalating tensions, BJD leaders also took symbolic protest measures. Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra resigned from a parliamentary committee chaired by Dubey, stating he could not continue under someone who had made “disrespectful” remarks about Biju Patnaik.
Making a strong protest in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Patra condemned the comments as an insult to Odisha’s pride and identity, asserting that disrespecting Biju Babu amounts to insulting the entire state. They demanded an immediate apology from Dubey and the BJP, and later staged a walkout from the House. The BJD warned that the protest would intensify if an apology is not issued soon.
The BJD said that Biju Patnaik’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle and nation-building are well-documented and cannot be distorted by what they termed as “irresponsible comments.”