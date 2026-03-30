BJD chief Naveen slams Nishikant Dubey over 'CIA link' barb, says he needs 'mental doctor's attention'

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday strongly condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial remarks alleging links between former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and the CIA.

Reacting strongly, Naveen Patnaik dismissed the allegation as “outlandish” and historically unfounded. In a pointed rebuttal, he said, “I was just 13 years old at that time, and I clearly remember the circumstances. Such statements are completely baseless.”

Taking a further swipe at Dubey, the BJD supremo remarked that the BJP MP “needs a mental doctor’s attention” for making such claims against a leader of Biju Patnaik’s stature.

Recalling historical context, Naveen emphasised his father’s crucial role during the Sino-Indian War of 1962. He noted that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had entrusted Biju Patnaik with key responsibilities during the war, even setting up an office for him close to the Prime Minister’s to assist in critical operations.