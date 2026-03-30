Police raid Narla MLA’s house, BJD calls it ‘political vendetta’

BHUBANESWAR: A police team from Kalahandi district on Sunday visited the official residence of Narla BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty here in connection with a case registered against her husband, who is accused of threatening a local tehsildar.

According to police sources, a case was registered in Narla police station on March 15, basing on a written complaint filed by tehsildar Bibhu Prasad Singh. The complaint alleged that the MLA’s husband Durga Prasad Mohanty, who serves as the BJD’s Narla block president, had threatened the revenue official over a land-related issue.

Police said the accused has been absconding since the case was registered. A police team reached the MLA’s quarter early Sunday morning to serve a notice and locate him. However, he was not found at the residence.

The police action, however, triggered a sharp political reaction from the Opposition BJD, which termed the move an act of “political vendetta” by the ruling BJP.