Rs 3 crore grant for livelihood business incubation centre

ROURKELA: Struggling due to fund crunch, the Livelihood Business Incubation Centre (LBIC) run by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) secured major financial support after Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday announced a grant of Rs 3 crore over the next five years.
During his visit to the LBIC here, Oram reviewed its activities and appreciated the centre’s efforts in providing skill-based training to tribal youths. He said the sanction of fund is a significant move towards empowering the tribal communities and promoting inclusive growth.
The minister also assured the centre of helping it in getting additional funds from the Sundargarh district mineral foundation (DMF) for hostel facilities for trainees from far-flung areas.
Oram interacted with students undergoing training in tailoring, computer, bakery, beauty & wellness, electrician, and welding trades, and encouraged them to become self-reliant and pursue self-employment.
NSIC senior branch manager DM Nayak hoped the support announced by the minister would strengthen the activities of the centre and expand its impact in the region.
An experimental move of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to promote skill development and entrepreneurship among tribal youths, the LBIC came up as a joint venture of the National Schedule Tribe Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), NSIC and the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL. It became functional in February 2022.
As an implementing and technical partner, the NSIC offers more than 10 manufacturing and skill development courses and also educates trainees on the basics of entrepreneurship including ways to register a firm and set up own business venture, avail loan, taxation requirement, marketing link and basic accounting knowledge.
Sources said the association of NSTFDC with the LBIC had ended a year ago following completion of the five-year agreement. After Oram’s visit, the agreement is likely to be renewed for another five years. The LBIC has been catering to the tribal youths in 20 km radius of Rourkela. Over the past four years, around 1,000 youths have got training and many of them have even set up their own small business ventures.