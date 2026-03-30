Rs 3 crore grant for livelihood business incubation centre

ROURKELA: Struggling due to fund crunch, the Livelihood Business Incubation Centre (LBIC) run by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) secured major financial support after Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Saturday announced a grant of Rs 3 crore over the next five years.

During his visit to the LBIC here, Oram reviewed its activities and appreciated the centre’s efforts in providing skill-based training to tribal youths. He said the sanction of fund is a significant move towards empowering the tribal communities and promoting inclusive growth.

The minister also assured the centre of helping it in getting additional funds from the Sundargarh district mineral foundation (DMF) for hostel facilities for trainees from far-flung areas.

Oram interacted with students undergoing training in tailoring, computer, bakery, beauty & wellness, electrician, and welding trades, and encouraged them to become self-reliant and pursue self-employment.

NSIC senior branch manager DM Nayak hoped the support announced by the minister would strengthen the activities of the centre and expand its impact in the region.