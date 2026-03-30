Ruchika Social Service Organisation rescues minor engaged as domestic help

CUTTACK: A 13-year-old girl, allegedly engaged as a domestic help, was rescued from a house in Kailash Vihar area of Chandrasekharpur here on Sunday. The minor girl was being allegedly assaulted and tortured by the employer.

According to sources, a local noticed the girl weeping while walking on the road alone. He suspected foul play and informed the Ruchika Social Service Organisation. Ruchika staff reached the spot, rescued the girl, and handed her over to the police. She was sent to Capital Hospital for medical examination.

Ruchika’s chief executive officer Benudhar Senapati said preliminary counselling revealed that the girl hails from Keonjhar district. Her father had reportedly engaged her as a domestic help in the house of one Umesh Chandra Samal for a monthly wage of Rs 2,000 about five years ago.

Senapati said a complaint has been lodged at the Chandrasekharpur police station against the employer on charges of trafficking, physical assault, and causing burn injuries. The minor is said to have told their staff that she was made to carry out various household chores and was subjected to severe assault for petty mistakes.

The organisation would also inform the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights about the incident, Senapati said.